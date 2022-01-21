Skip to main content
Louie Anderson, Comedian & Emmy Winner, Dies At 68
Louie Anderson Remembered By Hollywood, Comedy World: ‘Heaven Has A Hell Of An Open Mic Night…”

Louie Anderson
Photo courtesy of Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Refresh for updates… Louie Anderson, the longtime comedian and actor who died of cancer this morning, is being remembered today by colleagues as a generous friend and groundbreaking comic.

“Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now,” tweeted comedian George Wallace. “Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million…”

“Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above,” writes Henry Winkler. ” ..we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye.”

See below for reactions. Deadline will update this post as additional tributes arrive…

 

