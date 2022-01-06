‘Lost In Space’ Repeats As No. 1 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

(L to R) Brian Steele as Robot, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space repeated as No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of December 6 to 12, racking up a bit more than 1 billion minutes of viewing.

The exact tally was 1.018 billion, beating out runner-up CoComelon, which had 835 million viewing minutes across the preschool favorite’s 15 episodes.

Lost in Space‘s most-viewed episode among the 28 made available on Netflix was its Season 3 finale, according to Nielsen. Viewing overall held fairly steady from week to week, dipping from 1.2 billion to 1 billion. The show’s third and final season was added to Netflix on December 1.

Marvel’s Hawkeye drew 527 million minutes of streaming to finish sixth. The Disney+ show has been gaining, but its episode-a-week release format has kept it from amassing a chart-topping audience.

The Wheel of Time, in similar fashion, has had episodes parceled out gradually by Prime Video. The fantasy show’s overall viewing held steady as it added a sixth episode, with 509 million minutes.

The all-movie chart was dominated by holiday fare, with Home Alone leading the way with 307 million minutes of streaming. Home Alone 2 finished No. 10 with 184 million minutes. Viewing was split evenly among age groups.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Lost In Space – 28 episodes, 1.018 billion minutes of viewing

Cocomelon – 15 eps., 835M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 597M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 572M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 556M min.

Hawkeye (Disney+) – 4 eps., 527M min.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon) – 6 eps., 509M min.

Money Heist – 46 eps., 426M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 382 eps., 398M min.

Supernatural – 328 eps., 371M min.