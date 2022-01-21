Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Pic In Development At Disney

EXCLUSIVE: Disney doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon when it comes to adapting classic animated pics into live-action features. Sources tell Deadline that an adaptation of The Aristocats is in early development with the studio’s live-action team. Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script, with Gluck producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

The film is based on the 1970 animated pic, which followed a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. When the owner’s jealous butler kidnaps them and leaves them in the country, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to make it back home before it’s too late.

Since it’s very early in development, not much more is known about the new film, including whether it would be for theatrical or streaming. Sources did add that even though its main characters are animals, it would have a similar look to the Lady in the Tramp pic that bowed on Disney+ in 2019.

Gluck is no stranger to family-friendly genres, having just directed Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway for Sony after successfully directing the first film. As for Bunin, the writer already has strong ties with the studio after penning the Pixar hit Onward.

