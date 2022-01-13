Skip to main content
Apple TV+ Explores Abraham Lincoln’s Complex Journey To End Slavery In New Docuseries

Abraham Lincoln
Alexander Gardner/Library Of Congress

Abraham Lincoln‘s complex journey to end slavery will be explored in the upcoming docuseries from Apple TV+, Lincoln’s Dilemma. The four-parter, based on David S. Reynolds’ book Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, is set to premiere on Feb. 18.

(L-R) Jeffrey Wright, Bill Camp and Leslie Odom Jr. Mega

Lincoln’s Dilemma, set against the background of the Civil War, will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and will feature the voices of Bill Camp as the 16th President of the United States, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

The streamer revealed viewers will learn more about ” a complicated man and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery.”

Through archival materials and insight from journalists, educators, and Lincoln scholars, the docuseries promises give a “voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including the economy, race, and humanity.”

Lincoln’s Dilemma is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers include Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman, and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.

