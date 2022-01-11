Lil Rel Howery Joins Zachary Levi In Sony’s Adaptation Of ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Rel Howery is set to join Zachary Levi in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, which Carlos Saldanha is directing.

David Guion & Michael Handelman wrote the screenplay, which is based on Crockett Johnson’s bestselling children’s book. John Davis is producing through Davis Entertainment.

Published in 1955, the book told the story of a 4-year-old who, with the power of his crayon, created worlds around him. The book was a smash and was followed by six more.

Howery most recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy as well as the comedy it Vacation Friends. His other credits include Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock; Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Judas and The Black Messiah and Bad Trip. He is repped by Fourth Wall Management, UTA, The Aziza Work Group, and Cohen Gardner LLP.