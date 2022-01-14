Like Minded Ventures Taps Chris Monteleone As Chief Commercial Officer

Like Minded Media Ventures has tapped Chris Monteleone as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role Monteleone is charged with developing commercial strategies, driving sales and business development for the portfolio companies of LMMV: Like Minded Entertainment, Like Minded Labs as well as the non-partisan media site A Starting Point.

Monteleone has spent his career as a senior executive with deep experience and knowledge in Sports, Media, Entertainment and Technology. Most recently he served as the EVP of Corporate Strategy of Cast Iron Media which is a sports media and technology firm the has extensive partnerships with major leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR) to sell in-venue and CTV/OTT media. In the last 20 years he has built and led businesses inside major companies such as Cablevision, Comcast, Sony, AMC Networks, Madison Square Garden and iHeartMedia. Following his corporate career, he was the CEO and Founder of Sweigh, Inc. a venture backed, user data sentiment platform and supply side platform ad network which was sold in 2015 to Digital Remedy (formerly CPX Interactive), one of the largest SSP’s in the world. He has also held leadership positions in startup data and software companies charged with sales and corporate development.

“Chris has been known as an innovator in building media distribution and new technology teams since his days at MSG & AMC networks. As Like Minded continues to grow, we’re thrilled to have him leading the charge as our technology becomes integrated throughout sports and entertainment,” said LMMV Founder Mark Kassen

Like Minded Media Ventures is the parent company of Like Minded Entertainment and Like Minded Labs, bringing together talent and technology to empower, create and connect. The innovative tech venture is led by artists, engineers, technologists, and humanitarians from a range of acclaimed organizations and companies across the globe. LMMV powers A Starting Point, the groundbreaking non-partisan civic engagement platform from co-founders Chris Evans, Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.