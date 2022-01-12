‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC.

The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros. TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93.

It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered.

Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros. in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce the Life Goes On sequel.

She is working on the project with original series cast members Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe, who will serve as producers on the project, and creator Michael Braverman, who will be an executive consultant.

The series centered on the Thatcher family from suburban Chicago and was the first TV show to have a major character with Down syndrome.

The sequel will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, played by Martin, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.

Warner Bros. TV is the studio and Okoro Carroll exec produces through her Rock My Soul Productions company alongside Lindsay Dunn, the ex-AGBO exec and former WME agent who is Head of Television at Rock My Soul.