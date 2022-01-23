Indies From ‘Licorice Pizza’ To ‘Belfast, ‘Drive My Car To’ ‘Parallel Mothers’ Fortify Arthouse As Awards Season Revs Up – Specialty Box Office

Critically acclaimed specialty holdovers continued to plant their flags in theaters as awards season advances and Oscar nominations loom — and on a weekend with few new releases, most not reporting grosses today.

Among the bigger indies, United Artists Releasing’s Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson grossed an estimated $683k in week nine from 772 runs (Fri. $207k; Sat. $288k; Sun. $187k est.). That’s a PSA of $885 and total cume of $10.7 million.

Focus Features said Belfast is at $7.5 million domestic and $10.1 million worldwide after garnering another $30k in the U.S. on 63 screens and seeing a strong $3.1 million open in the U.K./Ireland. Earlier this month, the Kenneth Branagh film received 14 nods on the BAFTA long list.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Penelope-Cruz-starrer Parallel Mothers from Pedro Almodovar, in week five, reports $170.4k on 111 screens (up from 50 last week) for a per screen average of 1,535 and a cume of $611,713.

Also from SPC, racial justice documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, from Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler with civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson, took in $2,153 on four screens. That’s a $536 PSA and cume of $32,744. And Jockey by Clint Bentley starring Clifton Collins, Jr. is grossing $7,962 in week four on 12 screens – up from 2 last weekend. PSA of $664, total cume of $19,667

In its ninth weekend out, Drive My Car from Sideshow/Janus Films by Ryusuke Hamaguchi grossed an estimated $96,250 on 96 screens for a PSA of $1,003 and a new cume of $649,489. The film from Japan was no. 1 in the building at NYC’s Film Forum and BAM Rose Cinemas, as well as at LA’s The Landmark, the distributor said.

Neon’s animated documentary Flee took in $36,389 in week eight on 37 screens. That’s a PSA of $983 and cume of $100,063 for Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s film. (Fri. $11,200; Sat. $13,880; Sun. $11,300)

Red Rocket by Sean Baker from A24 grossed $31,145 on 56 screens. Fri. $8,865; Sat. $12,273; Sun. $9,902. Cummulative gross $1.039 million.

And anime Belle presented by GKIDS from Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu in week two grossed $550k in 1,180 locations (Fri. $132k; Sat. $252k; Sun. $165k est.) for a total cume of $2.7 million.

Weekend openers include: Cinema Guild’s Introduction by Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo; Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom from Bhutan, by Pawo Choyning Dorji; Stop-Zemlia from Altered Innocence, coming of age story from Ukraine by Kateryna Gornosta.