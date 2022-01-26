‘Let The Right One In’: Nick Stahl Joins Demián Bichir In Showtime’s Drama Series

Nick Stahl has been cast as a series regular opposite Demián Bichir, in Let the Right One In, Showtime’s vampire drama series, from Away creator Andrew Hinderaker, who serves as showrunner; Seith Mann, who directed the pilot and additional episodes; and Tomorrow Studios. The series also stars Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster.

Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series is described as an exploration of human frailty, strength and compassion through an elevated genre lens. It centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Stahl will play Matthew, a former soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, whose clean-cut, mild-mannered exterior belies a savagery beneath.

Let the Right One In is produced by Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer) with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers Hinderaker, Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer. Bichir will serve as a producer on the series.

Stahl recently appeared in key multi-episode arc in Fear The Walking Dead. He can next be seen in a lead role in Knights of the Zodiac opposite Sean Bean and Famke Janssen as well as the lead role in the independent film What Josiah Saw opposite Robert Patrick and Kelli Garner. Stahl is repped by Link Entertainment and Fuller Law.