Laura Ingraham Does Her Own Impersonation Of Kate McKinnon As Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham relished in the attention from the opener of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, when Kate McKinnon did a biting impression of her.

On The Ingraham Angle on Monday, Ingraham did her own impression of McKinnon imitating her, all the while getting in a bit of commentary on the tendency of the show to skewer the right rather than the left.

Ingraham, trying to impersonate McKinnon’s vocal inflection and facial expressions, said, “Now there is a reason I like Kate McKinnon. I have so much respect for her as talent. She is so even handed in the political commentary, but seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Little Petey B and the squad on a near daily basis. I think this is kind of comedy gold, don’t you?”

The Fox host then said, “I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me, cause she’s kind of fun. She is very even handed in her political humor. People say she doesn’t make fun of the other side. I’m sure she does…” Then, acting if she’d been told McKinnon doesn’t, Ingraham said, “Here’s my deal. I will come in to SNL — I have actually hung back stage a few times. You didn’t know I was there. I’ll do Nancy Pelosi, the impression of Pelosi for free. I’m a member of SAG but I will do it for free.”

It certainly would not be out of the question. The show is famous for bringing in real-life figures to acknowledge the humor at their expense, starting in 1976, when President Gerald Ford appeared in a two second pre-recorded clip saying, “I’m Gerald Ford, and you’re not.” That was a nod to Chevy Chase’s impersonation of him.

In the SNL opener, McKinnon skewered Ingraham’s commentary, as she said, “We finally done with year one of Biden’s presidency, and can we all admit it’s a disaster. Inflation’s out of control. Gas is at $19 a gallon, and the green M&M has been canceled just for being a whore.”