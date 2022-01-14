‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Set To Return To Studio Next Week

Seth Meyers is moving out of his Thorn Birds-adorned home studio and back to 30 Rock next week.

The host of NBC’s Late Night is set to return to the studio Monday after a week recording the show remotely due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Meyers is no stranger to the remote recording and has spent much of the last week joking about eating horse pudding and reengaging with his friend the Sea Captain, who now exists in painting form with Meyers’ day-drinking pal Rihanna.

Monday’s show is set to feature SNL’s Aidy Bryan and Search Party’s John Early with Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang joining the 8G Band.

“We’ll plan to be back in the studio next and hope you’ve enjoyed this little week-long return to isolation with horse pudding jokes and sea captain interjections,” Meyers said last night at the end of his latest A Closer Look segment. “I haven’t checked but I have to imagine our ratings have been on an incline.”

Meyers is expected to be joined in late-night by the return of James Corden, who similarly paused production of The Late Late Show due to a positive Covid test.