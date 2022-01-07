Larry Gerbrandt Dies: Veteran Entertainment Industry Analyst Was 69

Larry Gerbrandt, a prominent entertainment industry analyst whose work moved the needle for many major companies, died Jan. 6 at his home in Armmas, Calif. He was 69 years old and no cause was given by his family, who said he died in his sleep.

Gerbrandt spent more than 30 years launching and operating assets in the media and entertainment industry. His career began with jobs at Brimstone Films and Orion Cable, then segued to Kagan World Media where he was the senior analyst and vice president of the entertainment division.

He was a member of the board of directors of The InspirationCable Network and qualifed as an expert witness in more than 100 cases.

In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed photography and exhibited his work through his rarelightgallery.com.

Survivors include his wife, Margo, son Ryan (Leslie), daughter Lauren Andrews (Ethan) and four grandchildren Nathan and Anistyn Gerbrandt, and Grayson and Waytt Andrews. No memorial plans have been revealed.