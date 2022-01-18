UTA Drops Lara Logan After Comments Comparing Anthony Fauci To Josef Mengele

Lara Logan no longer is represented by UTA, after her comments in late November in which she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners.

Seth Oster, spokesperson for the agency, confirmed a Mediaite report that the agency severed ties with Logan.

As she made a guest appearance on Fox News Primetime on Nov. 29, Logan said, “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty. It has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth.”

The comment drew condemnation from Jewish groups including the American Jewish Committee and the Auschwitz Museum, while Fauci said that “it’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps.”

According to an insider, UTA dropped Logan in December, with the comments seen as “offensive and vile.”

Logan was making an appearance as a guest on Pox News Primetime and is not a paid Fox News contributor. Her Fox Nation show, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, is produced via Warm Springs Productions. She has not appeared on Fox News since then.

Logan did not immediately return a request for comment. She left CBS News in 2018 after 16 years with the network.