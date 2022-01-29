L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 73 New Deaths, 21,709 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 73 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 21,709 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases relayed today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 28,886 deaths and 2,631,994 positive cases.

3,998 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,033,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 9.8%.

The Department of Public Health noted that over the course of the past week, all Covid metrics apart from deaths—including cases, hospitalizations and the daily test positivity rate—have been on the decline. Cases are down by 45% from one week ago, when 39,117 were reported, with the number of hospitalizations falling below 4,000 for the first time in more than two weeks, and the daily positivity rate falling below 10% for the first time since December 23.

At the same time, Public Health noted, Covid transmission remains “very high,” which means that taking “common sense safety precautions” to prevent infection remains key, particularly with such events as the NFC Championship game and Lunar New Year celebrations coming up.

“With multiple opportunities for gathering and celebrating in the coming days, including cheering on the LA Rams, following sensible safety measures will allow us to continue our recent decline. For residents who are at high-risk, including those older, immunocompromised, or with underlying health conditions, gatherings can be especially risky given the still high rates of transmission,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “If you are going to gather, layering on as many protections as possible will provide good defense from possible exposure to the virus. This includes getting tested before the gathering, moving activities outdoors where possible, and keeping that mask on when indoors or in crowded places…And go Rams!”