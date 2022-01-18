Podcast Studio La Coctelera Signs With ICM, Strikes Deal With Kids Audio Firm Tumble Media

EXCLUSIVE: La Coctelera, the multilingual podcast studio, has signed with ICM.

The company, which is behind podcasts such as La Matemática de la Historia, has also signed a deal with kids audio firm Tumble Media to create Spanish language and bilingual podcasts.

La Coctelera specializes in bilingual English/Spanish podcast production with a focus on US Latinx audiences, as well as Latin America and Spain and was co-founded by journalists Nuria Net and Alex Garcia Amat

The company is currently producing Audible’s first fully bilingual podcast, on the Latinx pioneers of punk music, which will debut in English and Spanish versions in Spring 2022.

It series La Matemática de la Historia is a Spanish-language docufiction series that involves Salvador Dalí, the Spanish Civil War, WWII and the Cold War, exclusively for the Danish podcast platform Podimo.

La Coctelera Music is now working with Tumble Media, which is also repped by ICM, to produce kids series in Spanish.

The two companies previously worked together when Tumble produced an episode answering kids’ questions about the Covid-19 pandemic and La Coctelera adapted it into Spanish.

This led to a standalone podcast series, Tumble En Español, hosted by Net and Alvaro Ramos. It is the first ever English-to-Spanish adaptation of a children’s podcast.

“Tumble en Español was such a rewarding experience, especially because it garnered such a warm reception and enthusiasm from listeners almost immediately,” said Nuria Net. “As a parent raising bilingual kids myself, there’s such a dearth of quality storytelling and well-produced podcasts for children we can listen to as a family. I’m so excited to be able to produce exciting and culturally-relevant kids podcasts alongside our partners at Tumble Media.”

“Working with La Coctelera was a dream,” added Lindsay Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Tumble Media. “We immediately recognized that we were doing something that hadn’t been done before, and that there was a huge opportunity to pioneer Spanish and bilingual podcasts for kids.”