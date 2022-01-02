L.A. County Reports 2 New Covid-19 Deaths And 21,200 New Positive Cases

Izzy Galvan, 20, wears a face mask while visiting the Griffith Observatory overlooking downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. Coronavirus cases have surged to record levels in the Los Angeles area, putting the nation's largest county in "an alarming and dangerous phase" that if not reversed could overwhelm intensive care units and usher in more sweeping closures, health officials said Wednesday.

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 21,200 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,640 deaths and 1,741,292 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,628 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 10,097,000 individuals with 16 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 21.8%.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

January 2, 2022

New Cases: 21,200 (1,741,292 to date)

New Deaths: 2 (27,640 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,628 pic.twitter.com/hVcluwaK2U — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 2, 2022

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 23,553 new positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,464 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 21.7%.

“Our hearts remain with those families experiencing the sorrow of losing those they love to COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health in a press release on Sunday. “We hope that by working together to implement essential public health safety measures, we can stay safe, protect those we love, and keep our schools and businesses open. During this surge, given the spread of a more infectious strain of the virus, lapses can lead to explosive transmission. Well-fitting and high-quality masks are an essential layer of protection when people are in close contact with others, especially when indoors or in outdoor crowded spaces where distancing is not possible.”