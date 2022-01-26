Peacock’s Stephanie Alperin Joins Kovert Creative Programming Team

Kovert Creative has hired Stephanie Alperin, who most recently a communications manager at Peacock. In her new role she will help lead the marketing, communications and entertainment agency’s programming clients, including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Network.

At Peacock, Alperin led campaigns including for the late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show, Girls5eva, Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart and Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg among others. Most recently, she worked on the Paris Hilton docuseries Paris in Love.

Alperin started in the NBC page program before working on NBC Entertainment shows including The Voice, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“Not only is Stephanie smart, strategic and well-connected, but she is also universally respected by her peers and colleagues,” Kovert co-CEO Lewis Kay said. “She is a great addition to our team.”

Kovert reps talent including Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Colin Farrell, Jack Black, Jimmy Kimmel, MrBeast, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett, and brands from Microsoft and Xbox to Maker’s Mark, El Tesoro, Tres Generaciones and Courvoisier.