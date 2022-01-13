‘Killing Eve’: Camille Cottin Upped To Series Regular For Season 4, Three More Cast

BBC America has announced new cast for Killing Eve ahead of the premiere of the fourth and final season of the acclaimed drama series. Camille Cottin, who recurred as Hélène in Season 3 of Killing Eve, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Additionally, Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Robert Gilbert (The Tragedy of Macbeth) have joined as series regulars and Marie-Sophie Ferdane (I Am Not An Easy Man) will recur in the series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

In Season 4, Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, the former is on a revenge mission, while the latter has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

Cottin’s Hélène, introduced in Season 3, is the most high-up member of The Twelve revealed so far.

Vasan plays Pam. A young new assassin-in-training, Pam is an outsider whose work in the family funeral business was solace for her despite her bully of a brother.

Gilbert portrays Yusuf. Warm and charismatic, Yusuf is an ex-army, alpha bad boy who works with Eve and helps her on her mission of revenge.

Ferdane plays Gunn, an assassin with even more issues than Villanelle.

Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal, and Sandra Oh.

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve premieres Sunday, February 27 on BBC American and AMC+ and Monday, February 28 on AMC.

Cottin, known for her role as Andréa Martel on the French comedy-drama series Call My Agent!, can currently be seen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. She’s currently filming Golda opposite Helen Mirren for Oscar-nominated director Guy Nattiv.

Gilbert’s film credits include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Save Luna, Ready Player One, Gulliver’s Travels, and The Academy. On the TV side, he has appeared in Big Boys, The Windsors, Sinbad, Uncle (1, 2 and 3), Hold the Sunset, and Temple. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency in the U.S. and Denton Brierly in the UK.

Vasan recently appeared in We Are Lady Parts,for which she received Gotham and Independent Spirit award nominations for her role as Amina. Other television credits include Sex Education and Black Mirror.

Ferdane starred opposite Vincent Elbaz in the Netflix film I Am Not An Easy Man, directed by Eleonore Pourriat. Most recently, she starred in the limited series Philharmonia, helmed by Canadian director Louis Choquette.