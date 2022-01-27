Eric Bana & Kiernan Shipka To Star In Thriller ‘Berlin Nobody’ For Scott Free & Augenschein; Protagonist Launches Sales On EFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Bana (Munich) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) have been set to star in Ridley Scott-produced thriller Berlin Nobody, which Protagonist and Augenschein will be launching sales on at the virtual EFM next month.

Set to start shooting in September, the Berlin-set movie will follow American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event. While he immerses himself into his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Shipka), gets involved with a mysterious local boy, who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As these two worlds head towards an intersection, Mazzy finds herself in great danger and Ben will need to race against the clock to save her.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott — fresh off The Last Duel and House of Gucci — and Michael Pruss are producing alongside Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo (Stowaway), and Georgina Pope (Earthquake Bird).

Jordan Scott (Cracks) is writer-director with the script inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo. Augenschein’s Jonathan Saubach is exec-producer.

Protagonist is handling worldwide sales alongside Augenschein Sales with the two companies teaming up again as part of their strategic partnership to co-rep rights on select projects.

“I’m delighted to be working with our friends and partners at Augenschein and Protagonist on this fantastic thriller set in the great city of Berlin,” said Ridley Scott. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this timely story to life. I’m also thrilled to be collaborating again with Eric Bana as well as the wonderful Kiernan Shipka. Scott Free is committed to bold, original films and filmmaking and Berlin Nobody couldn’t be a better example of that.”

The movie will re-team Bana with Ridley Scott after their collaboration on Black Hawk Down. The Troy and Lone Survivor actor most recently starred in Australian hit The Dry and series Dirty John.

Mad Men actress Shipka led Netflix’s hit series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and can be next seen in Roku’s Swimming with Sharks and HBO’s The White House Plumbers.

Scott Free is coming off The Last Duel and House of Gucci. Production begins next month on Ridley Scott’s next project Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. The company is currently in production on Matt Ruskin’s Boston Strangler for 20th Century Films and Hulu, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper and Alessandro Nivola.

The first film announced under the deal between Augenschein and Protagonist was the elevated survival thriller The Dive starring Sophie Lowe and Louisa Krause.

Jordan Scott’s debut film, the British period drama, Cracks, starred Eva Green, Juno Temple, Imogen Poots and Maria Valverde.

“Berlin Nobody is the ultimate package – a tense and taut psychological thriller produced by two companies at the top of their game, helmed by a new and exciting visionary director, Jordan, and led by the fiercely talented Eric and Kiernan,” added George Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer at Protagonist Pictures. “We can’t wait to introduce this project to distributors around the world, in partnership with Jonathan Saubach and our friends at Augenschein.”

“We are thrilled by Jordan’s vision as it aligns perfectly with our director-driven approach. And of course, it’s an honor to be collaborating with the legendary Ridley, and with Michael who has been an incredible partner. Hot off the heels of The Dive, we are also thrilled to be launching another project with George, Janina and the whole Protagonist team,” added Augenschein.

Bana is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Shipka is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.