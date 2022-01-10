Kidscreen Live Delayed Due To Omicron; Max Verstappen Partners With Viaplay; UK TV Ratings: David Attenborough’s ‘The Green Planet’ – Global Briefs

Kidscreen Live Delayed Due To Omicron

The live element of Kidscreen 2022 in Miami has become the latest Omicron casualty, pushed back to July due to the “impact of the variant on the industry’s ability to travel internationally and meet in person.” The expo, which was due to take place from February 14 to February 17, will push on with its Kidscreen Summit Virtual in March and all attendees registered for the live event will be able to attend. “We recognize that it’s not the same experience as meeting in person, but our hope is that it still helps people make and maintain industry connections in Q1,” said Jocelyn Christie, Kidscreen’s SVP & Publisher. The rescheduled dates for the live offering are July 18 to July 21. Kidscreen becomes the latest big TV trade event to be impacted by Omicron, following NATPE Miami and Realscreen Austin. Last year’s Kidscreen was fully online, with the last in-person Kidscreen taking place in February 2020, attended by more than 2,000 people. The summit brings together the great and the good of the children’s TV production and broadcasting world.

Related Story BBC Unveils Next Generation Of Drama Commissioning And Writing Talent

Max Verstappen Partners With Viaplay

Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen has struck a multi-year partnership with NENT streamer Viaplay that will see the youngest ever winner feature in exclusive content. Verstappen will appear in documentaries discussing the secrets to his success and will also become a Viaplay ambassador in the Nordic and Baltic countries, in which NENT has F1 rights. Verstappen beat Louis Hamilton to the F1 crown late last year and his defence starts in March. His father Jos Verstappen will join Viaplay’s commentary team. NENT Group President and CEO Anders Jensen described Max Verstappen and Viaplay as a “perfect fit.”

UK Ratings: David Attenborough’s ‘The Green Planet’ Peaks Above 5M

David Attenborough’s latest big-budget BBC doc The Green Planet averaged 4.7M viewers from 7PM-8PM last night, peaking with 5.4M. The show from BBC Studios Natural History Unit was behind last year’s A Perfect Planet from the celebrated documentarian, which opened to 5.8M, but was still the most watched new programme of the weekend on UK TV. In The Green Planet, Attenborough showcases the world’s plant life, with last night’s opening episode entitled Tropical Worlds.