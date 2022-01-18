Kevin Walsh Moves From Scott Free Prexy To Multi-Year Apple TV+ Producing Deal

After spending the past five years as president of Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, Kevin Walsh is leaving for a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to produce film and television for the streamer.

Christening his producing shingle The Walsh Company, Walsh will bring in and set up projects of his own, while helping package product already at Apple, where film is run by head of film Matt Dentler and Apple TV+ chiefs Zack Van Amburg & Jamie Erlicht. After getting an Oscar nomination for producing Manchester By The Sea, Walsh joined Scott and oversaw worldwide development and production of Scott Free’s film group. Walsh produced over a dozen films in that time, including most recently House of Gucci (alongside Giannina Scott), The Last Duel, All the Money in the World, Death on the Nile, Naked Singularity, Jungleland, Earthquake Bird, Our Friend, American Woman and Zoe.

Walsh will continue his tie with Scott at Apple TV+, where he will produce with Scott and Mark Huffam the Napoleon Bonaparte-Empress Josephine epic Napoleon [formerly Kitbag], to star Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. Walsh is currently in production on the Scott Free drama Boston Strangler at 20th Century, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper and Alessandro.

“Working with Ridley Scott has been the highlight of my career,” Walsh told Deadline. “The past five years has been a whirlwind, and being able to learn at the side of a true genius has been invaluable. I’m thrilled to keep doing what I love with Apple, one of the most successful companies in the world. Under Zack and Jamie’s vision, they’ve built the studio into the premier destination for filmmakers, and I know it’s the right home for what I want to make. To produce Napoleon for them, with Ridley directing and Joaquin in the lead, is a dream come true.”

Prior to Scott Free and the Oscar-nominated Manchester By The Sea, Walsh produced Thoroughbreds and The Way Way Back. He started his career in assistant roles to Tommy Mottola, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg.

Walsh is represented by Gregory Slewett of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.