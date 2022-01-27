Kevin Holloway Named New President Of Landmark Theatres

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark Theatres owner/chairman Charles S. Cohen has tapped veteran film exhibition executive Kevin Holloway to be President of Landmark Theatres. Holloway, most recently an exec with Alamo Drafthouse, will be based in Landmark’s West Hollywood headquarters. He will be replacing Paul Serwitz, who is leaving the company. Hollaway starts Monday.

Holloway brings more than 20 years of experience in theatrical exhibition, major theater openings, acquisitions, marketing and operations. He has served in exec positions at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Arclight Cinemas, and Pacific Theatres. Holloway has spearheaded breakthrough theatrical exhibition strategies and has a strong background in brand development, marketing, content licensing and innovative programming.

Said Cohen: “Kevin Holloway brings dynamic leadership skills to Landmark which is essential in navigating through these challenging times for theatrical exhibition. We are thrilled to have him.”

Said Holloway: “I’m happy to be joining the team at Landmark, a staple in theatrical exhibition. I’m optimistic about the industry’s ongoing signs of recovery, so it’s an exciting time to take part in shaping the future direction of the brand.”

Prior to Alamo, Holloway was Vice President, Film Marketing and Operations, at Arclight Cinemas & Pacific Theatres in Los Angeles, where in addition to licensing and curating films for the circuit, he helped lead the exhibitor through its national expansion and established key partnerships with studios, filmmakers, brands and media partners. In addition, his years at Arclight included serving as Director of Film Programming, Regional Manager and a variety of other operational roles.

Landmark is the country’s largest specialized theater chain, with theaters in 27 markets.