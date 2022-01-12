Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September.

Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate marketing and communications. He left in August of 2020 as management turned over under new CEO Jason Kilar in an exodus that included Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly.

Last March, he launched his own firm, Inwood Consulting, for communications strategy, public relations, publicity and crisis communications.

Prior to Time Warner, Cocozza was director of communications at Cablevision Systems (acquired by Altice in 2015).

Earlier he worked in political communications and policy for New York City and State. He was Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for Mayor Giuliani’s office and had roles in the NY State Democratic Committee for Governor Mario Cuomo’s campaign and the NY State Governor’s office.

“With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team,” said Hoffman in a note to staff.