Julia Roberts & George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Production Delayed In Australia Due To Covid

George Clooney / Julia Roberts AP

Ticket To Paradise, Universal’s romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, has been forced to pause filming due to rising Covid cases in Australian state Queensland.

The Daily Mail first reported that the production was going on hiatus, claiming that there was only two weeks left to shoot but that the project will now be paused for at least three months. It also said that the film’s American stars had flown home to wait out the spike in local cases.

Universal confirmed the delay and reasoning to Deadline but declined to disclose a timeframe.

Queensland recorded 15,962 new cases of Covid and 16 deaths related to the virus yesterday, the state’s single deadliest day since the pandemic began.

Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise stars Roberts and Clooney in the story of a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Also in the cast are Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo.

Universal had dated the film for release on October 21, 2022, but this will now likely be delayed.

