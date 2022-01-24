Josh Duhamel To Star In ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Season 2

Josh Duhamel has been tapped to star opposite Lauren Graham in the second season of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Duhamel will play new character NHL player-turned-coach Gavin Cole in the hockey-themed sequel series. Inspirational, charming and hardcore, Gavin is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks land for Season 2.

Duhamel’s casting follows the exit in November of star Emilio Estevez, who told Deadline he was departing the show due to a contract dispute and creative differences after a bout with long-haul Covid. The script was adjusted to continue the show without his character, Gordon Bombay.

The series, which also stars Brady Noon, is set in present-day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut, he and his mom (Graham) set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

Cast also includes Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature, and executive produced by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith who are returning as showrunners on the second season. Additional EPs include Steve Brill, Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner & Jon Avnet.

Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series Jupiter’s Legacy based on the comic series of the same name. Next up, he will star in NBC’s The Thing About Pam alongside Renee Zellweger, which is set to release March 8. Duhamel will also star in Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez slated for a June 2022 release.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.