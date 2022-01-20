Joseph Reidy & Garry Hood To Receive Special DGA Awards For Contributions To The Guild

Joseph Reidy will receive the DGA’s Frank Capra Achievement Award and Garry Hood will receive the guild’s Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award at the 74th annual DGA Awards on Jan. 27 in recognition of their “extraordinary contributions” to the guild.

“Joe Reidy and Garry Hood are widely respected leaders in their fields who have dedicated themselves to representing their fellow members, standing up for their rights, and giving back to their union – including most recently through their participation on our Covid-19 return- to-work committee,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “Our guild draws its strength from the service and commitment of our members, and these special award winners embody that spirit at the highest level.”

DGA

Reidy, a first assistant director whose credits include Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan and Robert Redford’s Quiz Show, has had a long working relationship with Martin Scorsese, serving as his 1st AD on Goodfellas, The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York, The Aviator and The Departed. He also worked with Oliver Stone on JFK and Born on the Fourth of July.

His service to the guild includes serving on its 2020 contract negotiations committee and Covid return-to-work committee that was tasked with formulating the protocols to bring DGA members back to work during the pandemic. Reidy was first elected to the guild’s Eastern AD/UPM Council in 2016 as an alternate member. Since then he has served seven terms on the Council, including being elected as the Council’s 1st vice chairperson from 2019 to present, and as the 2nd vice chairperson from 2017 to 2019.

DGA Awards Set 2022 Date & Timeline, Reinstate Theatrical First-Run Rule For Best Picture –

Hood, a stage manager with more than 500 credits and 40 years in the business, got his start on the musical-variety show Hee-Haw. He would go on to work on 11 DGA Award-winning productions including The 1997 Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts and The 60th Annual Grammy Awards; the 52nd, 61st, 64th, 66th, 67th, 68th and 70th Tony Awards; Great Performances Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies and Barbra: The Concert

After joining the DGA in 1978, Hood was first elected as a member of the Eastern AD/SM/PA Council in 2001 and would go on to serve eight terms on the Council, including being elected to the offices of secretary/treasurer; vice chairperson and 2nd vice chairperson. Hood also served on five DGA negotiations committees from 2002-2020, and currently serves on the Eastern AD/SM/PA Council’s waiver committee, bi-coastal committee and title change committee; and more recently as a member of the DGA’s Covid-19 return-to-work committee.