‘Josep’: Single-Camera Comedy Starring Jo Koy Handed Pilot Order At ABC

Jo Koy’s single-camera comedy Josep is going to pilot at ABC.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Disney-owned network has handed the series, which comes from 20th Television, the pilot order after revealing the project was in development in May.

The project follows the comedian, who is best known for his appearances on Chelsea Lately and a Netflix standup special In His Elements, as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Steve Joe, a co-exec producer on Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Young Sheldon is writing and exec producing the half-hour comedy.

2021-22 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The project is also exec produced by a group from Fresh Off the Boat including Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Randall Park, who is EPing alongside his Imminent Collision partners Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. Koy also exec produces alongside his manager Joe Meloche.

Coming up for Koy is Amblin Partners and Rideback’s film Easter Sunday, which comes out in April via Universal Pictures, as well as his fourth standup special for Netflix, shooting at the Forum in LA. He is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Joe is repped by Dennis Kim and A.B. Fischer of Literate and lawyer Ken Richman.