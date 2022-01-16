Jordan Cashmyer Dies: Star Of MTV’s ’16 And Pregnant’ Reality Show Was 26

Jordan Cashmyer, whose struggles as a teeage homeless mother were detailed by MTV, has died in Maryland at 26. Her death was confirmed by her mother in a Facebook post. No cause was given by a medical examiner cited in numerous reports.

MTV aired its 16 and Pregnant segment on Cashmyer and boyfriend Derek Taylor in 2014. She had been disowned by her family, who did not approve of the relationship and the duo became homeless when Taylor was unable to secure employment. She eventually gave birth to a daughter, Evie.

The two broke up after the show’s filming ended, but the struggles continued. Cashmyer’s father died, and eventually Jordan Cashmyer signed over custody rights in 2015 on a temporary basis to boyfriend Derek’s mother.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” said mother Jessica Cashmyer, posting on her husband’s Facebook page. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.