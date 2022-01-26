Director Jordan Bayne To Drop NFT Motion Picture ‘Red Flags’

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Bayne, director of the critically acclaimed The Sea Is All I Know – written by Bayne and starring Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, is minting Red Flags a debut motion picture NFT onto the Ethereum blockchain leading the way to increase the number of filmmakers, especially women, trans and nonbinary, and other underrepresented creators to understand and utilize the power of WEB3 creator economy.

Red Flags will take viewers through the complexities of intimate partner violence, imploring us to open our eyes to the far too often-overlooked silent epidemic of domestic violence.

“Red Flags has a profound effect with its raw power and fragility,” said Bayne. “Toxic relationships are a silent epidemic. The short motion picture dives fearlessly into the visual trauma of intimate partner violence, reflecting the nuance and complicated emotional perspective of ordinary humans trying to break the cycle. This is more than an NFT, this is more than a motion picture—this a call to action.”

Sian Morson, founder of The Blkchain, the premier newsletter for NFTs, added “Red Flags transcends the typical ‘music video’ format and elevates itself to a masterclass in storytelling. Jordan’s debut takes a subtle, nuanced approach to telling a moving story that binds itself to a powerful song.”

Red Flags also features the accomplished work of inspiring new music artist Aliah Sheffield, who is best known for her original song, the witty and relatable “Earth is Ghetto,” whose catchy melody resonated with audiences, going viral in 2020. Sheffield is currently in the studio putting the final touches on her debut album.

Red Flags, the motion picture, will be released as a 1 of 1 edition that will be sold and collected on the blockchain.

Bayne is also excited to announce a joint partnership with six of the leading women and nonbinary artist/industry leaders in the NFT ecosystem—Sheila Darcey, Charmaine Hussain, Ashira Siegal Fox, Dr. Lemny Perez, Margaret Corvid, and Jimena Buena Vida to create companion works inspired by Bayne’s motion picture, to be sold as The Courage Collection, with proceeds going to charities committed to stopping gender based violence.

For more information visit http://www.redflagsfilm.io