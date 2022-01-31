Jon Favreau To Receive Distinguished Artisan Award At Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning director Jon Favreau will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the ninth annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The celebration will take place on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The MUAHS Awards gala celebrates the outstanding achievements of make-up artists and hairstylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

Favreau will accept the accolade virtually, presented by The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen.

“Jon Favreau’s list of creative, exotic, and memorable characters lives on in his plethora of films, television movies, and series, said Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706. “Jon is the ultimate collaborator who has worked alongside many 706 artists to help create memorable characters of all kinds in a myriad of different roles. We are thrilled to present the Artisan award to Jon as he is highly respected by make-up artists and hairstylists worldwide.”

Favreau will receive the award in recognition of his use of the creative talents of make-up artists and hair stylists’ teams to morph his characters is a tribute to his collaborative work as a writer, director, actor, and showrunner in projects like Star Wars, Iron Man, and the Avengers series.

