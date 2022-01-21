Johnny Depp To Star As French King Louis XV In Feature Directed By Maiwenn

Johnny Depp is set to portray French king Louis XV in an untitled historical drama set to co-star Maiwenn (Polisse), who is also helming the project, according to numerous reports in French press.

Miawenn will play a mistress of the king, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. Further plot details are being kept under wraps. French magazine Closer, which broke the news, reports that filming will take place from July 8 in Paris, including some scenes shot at the famous palace of Versailles.

Louis XV, known as Louis the Beloved, recorded the second longest reign in French history, ruling the country from 1715 to 1774, when he died, likely of smallpox.

French actress and filmmaker Miawenn recently helmed DNA, which was selected for the 2020 Cannes Label after the fest was forced to cancel due to Covid.

For Depp, the role would mark one of his first significant parts since the damaging libel case in UK high court, which saw the actor branded a “wife beater” after the court rejected his legal team’s argument that The Sun tabloid had libelled him by using the term to describe his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The public legal battle, which is set to continue in the U.S., has made Depp persona non grata in certain industry circles, including Warner Bros removing him from its Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In Europe, however, Depp remains a popular figure. Last year, he was honored by major festivals including San Sebastian and Karlovy Vary, and the film with Maiwenn could be the beginning of a comeback campaign for the actor on that side of the pond.