John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

Actor John Stamos reacted to the news of close friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget passing at the age of 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote on Twitter.

Stamos and Saget acted opposite each other for the eight seasons of ABC’s Full House. From 1987 to 1995, Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, Danny Tanner’s charming brother-in-law, who helped Saget’s character raise three daughters played by Candace Bure, Jodi Sweetin and the Olsen twins.

In Full House, Katsopolis – the suave, leather-jacket donning bachelor – moves in with Danny Tanner after the latter’s wife passes. The two, along with Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), navigate the rocky journey of rearing three young girls.

The acting duo reprised their roles in the Netflix’s Full House sequel, Fuller House, which ran for five season from 2016 to 2020.

Together, Saget and Stamos have acted on the small screen for 13 seasons.

Saget was on the initial leg of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour which was to run until June 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, Florida and even tweeted out a message of appreciation toward his fans.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote on Twitter.