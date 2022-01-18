Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance, we can reveal.

Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.

Endurance Media’s Steve Richards is producing alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

Richards’ Endurance is co-financing with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which sold the film well at the recent AFM. The film is written by Jacob Lentz (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), marking his his feature writing debut.

Raba recently appeared in the action-thriller The Marksman alongside Liam Neeson. TV roles include Ricky Ortiz in the History Channel’s military drama Six and Gustavo in hit Netflix series Narcos. Raba can currently be seen in Netflix’s original Colombian series Distrito Salvaje, in which he stars and also executive produces.

“So pleased to have such a great cast coming together on Freelance and to be working with such accomplished actors,” said Richards. “With Pierre Morel at the helm, John, Alison and Juan Pablo make a perfect trio for this fun adventure!”

The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and Impression Entertainment.