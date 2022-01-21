Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series With John Cameron Mitchell & Kate McKinnon Gets New Title, Premiere Date & Teaser

Peacock’s prowling along with its limited series about now-jailed Tiger King star Joe Exotic, which is set to make its debut in March. The series hails from showrunner, executive producer and writer Etan Frankel.

Now titled Joe vs. Carole, the upcoming Peacock series stars John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. Premiering in its entirety on Thursday, March 3 Joe vs. Carole is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The limited series will center on Baskin, a big-cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic-animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

The series also features Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, David Wenham.

Said Frankel: “Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in “Joe Exotic” Peacock

Peacock also dropped the first teaser for Joe vs. Carole, which gives a look at Baskin’s hunt for Exotic, a dramatic chain of events that come with it and a tender moment between Carole and Howard Baskin (MacLachlan). Watch the teaser above.

Frankel wrote and executive produced the series under his overall deal with UCP. McKinnon also executive produces along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. EP Justin Tipping directs the series with Natalie Bailey. Joe vs. Carole is produced by UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.