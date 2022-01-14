Joe Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference As Presidency Nears One-Year Mark

Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the day before his presidency hits the one-year mark.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at the daily briefing on Friday. “The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” she said.

The solo press conference will be his first solo press conference at the White House since March 25. According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Biden also has had five solo news conferences on foreign trips and two joint press conferences at the White House with foreign leaders. News organizations and the White House Correspondents’ Association have been pressing the White House for more access, but the administration has noted that the president takes questions from the reporters, multiple times during a given week. But reporters say that those more informal encounters, often with shouted questions, don’t compare to the formal news conferences and their opportunities for follow ups.

Biden indicated that another press conference was in the works on Thursday, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked him, “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President. We would look forward to that.” “Me too,” he said in response.