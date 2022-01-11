Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tearful Tribute To Bob Saget: “He Was The Sweetest Man”

In a tearful tribute taped before the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience arrived yesterday, Kimmel shared his thoughts on the death of his friend Bob Saget.

“If you had to pick one word to describe him, it was sweetest,” Kimmel said during the tribute that kicked off last night’s episode. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people.”

Kimmel also praised Saget’s humor, noting that he was as funny in life as he was in his performances. “I mean funny for real,” Kimmel said, adding, “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone.”

“When my son was in the hospital,” Saget said, “Bob checked in a lot…He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

Saget’s fundraising work in the battle against scleroderma, the autoimmune disease that claimed the life of his sister, was also noted, with Kimmel guiding viewers to the website of the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Saget died Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 65.

Watch Kimmel’s tribute above.