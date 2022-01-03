Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films To Adapt Jessamine Chan’s ‘The School For Good Mothers’ As Series With Jude Weng & Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain is enrolling in The School for Good Mothers.

Deadline understands that the Ava and Scenes From A Marriage star, through her production company Freckle Films, has optioned the TV rights to Jessamine Chan’s debut novel. She is understood to have beaten a number of rivals to the rights.

Freckle Films will team up with Finding Ohana director Jude Weng and Endeavor Content to adapt the project for the small screen.

The School for Good Mothers, which is published this week in the U.S. via Simon & Schuster, sees one lapse in judgment land a young mother in a government reform program where custody of her child hangs in the balance.

The dystopian drama, which has been compared to The Handmaid’s Tale, follows Frida Liu, who leaves her daughter alone for a few hours, forcing government officials to determine whether she is a candidate for a Big Brother-like institution that measures the success or failure of a mother’s devotion.

Weng is attached to direct. The Taiwanese-born American director and writer has helmed over 50 episodes of television including Fresh Off The Boat, Blackish, The Good Place and Young Sheldon. Her debut feature Finding Ohana was released via Netflix last year, she was the first Asian-American woman ever to direct a half-hour broadcast network pilot, she directs, co-writes and exec produces NBC pilot Leftover Daughters and is attached to two HBO projects, one with Amy Aniobi (Insecure) and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the other with Ken Cheng and Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions.

The School for Good Mothers is Chan’s debut novel. Her short stories have appeared in Tin House and Epoch and she was formerly a reviews editor at Publishers Weekly.

The pair will exec produce the scripted series with Chastain and her Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael.

It comes as Freckle Films’ action spy thriller The 355, which is based on an original idea by Chastain and stars Chastain alongside Penelope Cruz, Fan Bing Bing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o, is released on January 7. The New York-based production company was also behind The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, and is currently in production with limited series George & Tammy, with Chastain starring as Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon for Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals.

Endeavor Content, which recently saw South Korea’s CJ ENM acquire an 80% in its scripted business, is the studio. The company is behind series such as See and Truth Be Told on Apple TV+, and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming Life & Beth for Hulu and Tokyo Vice for HBO Max.

Chan is repped by CAA and Meredith Kaffel Simonoff at DeFiore & Company. Freckle Films is repped by CAA. Weng is repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.