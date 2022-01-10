Jesse Watters Named Permanent Host Of Fox News’ 7 PM Hour

Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of Fox News’ 7 PM ET hour, filling the slot that has gone to a series of rotating opinion hosts since last year.

Jesse Watters Primetime will debut on Jan. 24.

Watters will remain co-host of The Five, but a new show will replace his weekend program, Watters World.

The Five finished 2021 as the second most watched show among total viewers, after Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Last year, Fox News moved a newscast, The Story with Martha MacCallum, to 3 PM ET, filling the slot with opinion hosts under the banner Fox News Primetime. Trey Gowdy, Maria Bartiromo and Brian Kilmeade have been among the hosts who have filled the slot.

Watters joined Fox News in 2002 and was a correspondent for The O’Reilly Factor. He became host of the weekly Watters World in 2017, and co-host of The Five that same year.

In naming Watters to the new gig, Fox News also is standing by one of its leading personalities who has faced controversy for some of his remarks.

Last month, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, called on Watters to be fired from the network, Watters, speaking to the group Turning Point USA, used violent metaphorical terms to describe how Fauci should be confronted in public to answer questions.

The network, however, said that the full clip made it “more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context.”