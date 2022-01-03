Jesse Collins Entertainment Ups Jeannae Rouzan-Clay To SVP Specials

Jesse Collins Entertainment has promoted Jeannae Rouzan-Clay to Senior Vice President of Specials at the television and film production company. In her new role, Rouzan-Clay will now oversee the development and production of JCE’s slate of specials.

In her previous role as VP of Specials, Rouzan-Clay managed the company’s specials slate, producing numerous specials including Def Comedy Jam 25, BET Honors and ABFF Honors.

For more than 15 years, Rouzan-Clay has produced multiple television shows for major networks and streaming platforms including CBS, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon and Netflix.

She is an executive producer of specials including A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of Change, The 14th Annual Stand Up for Heroes, The All-Star Nickmas Special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, Dear Mama, BET Presents Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration as well as the BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards; and the competition series Sunday Best. Most recently, she was a producer of The Oscars and the live pre-show for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. She has also been named co-executive producer of The 2022 Grammy Awards, making her the first Black woman to hold the creative executive position for the show.

The three time NAACP Image Award winner is a Loyola University New Orleans graduate and also serves on the board of The Jenesse Center, Los Angeles.