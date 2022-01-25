Jennifer Turner Named Head Of TriStar Television

Sony Pictures Television scripted executive Jennifer Turner has been named EVP of TriStar Television, effective immediately. Turner will head Sony’s television label, reporting to Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Turner, who will continue to be based in New York while also spending considerable time in Los Angeles, succeeds Kathryn Busby, who left in November to become President of Original Programming for Starz.

In her new role, Turner will lead efforts on both coasts to find fresh perspectives and projects that align with the label’s mission to champion diverse, authentic characters and underrepresented voices. At TriStar Television, Turner joins Christina Jokanovich, SVP, and Alex Villalta, Director, of TriStar Television.

“In her nearly six years at Sony Pictures Television, Jennifer has been a standout and a strong leader on our current programming team,” said Clodfelter. “Her expertise in working with top level creative talent combined with her whip-smart instincts and passion for unique and impactful storytelling make her an excellent choice to lead the TriStar Television label.”

Turner has strong programming and business background. Most recently, she was SVP of Scripted Programming for SPT, overseeing creative for current series including The Good Doctor, The Blacklist, The Boys, For Life and Woke.

Prior to that, Turner was VP, Licensing and Strategic Partnerships for NBC Universal, where she established business development departments for Bravo Media and Oxygen Media and was responsible for extending the networks’ brands into revenue-generating businesses. Before that, she spent two years as VP, Drama Programming for NBC Universal, where she developed drama series and managed creative of Friday Night Lights and Crossing Jordan. Prior to joining NBCU, Turner was Director, Current Programming for ABC Entertainment and had creative oversight of hit dramas Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy and Lost. She started her creative career in television as Director, Daytime Programming for ABC.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with Jeff Frost and Jason, leveraging all of the resources of our television division, and the opportunity to collaborate with Nicole Brown at TriStar Pictures,” Turner said. “I look forward to continuing to build TriStar Television’s brand by expanding our creative relationships, highlighting new voices and stories, while staying focused on delivering premium content to our partners.”

Outside of her TV career, Turner founded Mad Cool Fitness, an inclusive, multicultural healthy lifestyle brand. She has a Doctor of Public Health degree from Rutgers School of Public Health and also holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, a Bachelor of Finance from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Japanese Language also from UPenn.

TriStar Television has produced the Showtime dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring and executive-produced by Kirsten Dunst, as well as Good Girls Revolt, The Last Tycoon and comedy series The Afterparty, which premieres on Apple TV+ Jan. 28.