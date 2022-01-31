Jennifer Beals Joins ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Beals is set to recur on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. She will play the wife of a new antagonist that was introduced on the NBC series this season, Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson), a drug kingpin in New York and the head of the Marcy Corporation.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Beals is boarding the Dick Wolf series as another big-name recurring player, Dylan McDermott, will be wrapping his arc to take on the lead of another Wolf drama, FBI: Most Wanted.

This marks Beals’ return to the Law & Order franchise; she did a guest-starring turn on the mothership series in 2007.

Law & Order: Organized Crime brought SVU‘s Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the fold as the head of the NYPD organized crime unit. The series, currently in its second season, was created by Wolf, who executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Beals stars in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett as Madam Garsa and co-stars and executive produces the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q. She next co-stars in the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive. Beals is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.