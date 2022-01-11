Jen Namoff Launches Full-Service Talent Management & Production Company

Jen Namoff, whose 15-year career has included casting, artist representation, talent management and production in both New York and Los Angeles, is launching Namoff & Company, a bi-coastal, full-service talent management and production company representing clients across television, film, music, and theater with a client roster that includes Tituss Burgess, Tammy Blanchard, Katrina Lenk and others.

Joining Namoff in the new venture, which was announced today, are John Bautista as Director of Operations/Talent Manager and Doug Middlebrook as Creative Director/Producer.

In a statement describing the new company’s mission statement, the three principals sid, “We are inspired by artists who push boundaries, guiding them to reach their creative potential in every arena. We are committed to telling stories that are relevant, inclusive, and forward-thinking.”

In addition to Burgess, Blanchard and Lenk, Namoff & Company’s current roster of clients includes Gabrielle Carrubba, Julia Mattison, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Solea Pfeiffer, Ben Ahlers, Alison Luff, Lorna Courtney, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caroline Bowman, Bobby Conte, Sarah Hunt, Maddie Baillio, Ava Yaghmaie, Hudson Oz, Peter Dager, Lisa Howard, Kelly McCreary, Jessica Phillips, Darius Fraser, Carl Lundstedt, David Patterson, Sasha Allen, Will Adams, Kuhoo Verma, and Lea DiMarchi.

Namoff’s production credits include Broadway’s How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (starring at various points Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss, and Nick Jonas) and Fiddler On the Roof (starring Danny Burstein), as well as other stage productions such as Carrie at Manhattan Class Company and Into The Woods at the Public Theatre starring Amy Adams and Jessie Mueller. Other credits include the web series Submissions Only, the musical The Last Five Years (starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan), and Lisa Howard’s debut album Songs of Innocence & Experience. She has been nominated for two Tony Awards, and was the co-founder of Soffer/Namoff Entertainment.

Before joining the newly formed Namoff & Company, Bautista worked in talent management at Soffer/Namoff Entertainment. He got his professional start in the Talent Department at the New York office of Innovative Artists.

Middlebrook spent the last seven years specializing in creative development and production management, and has worked on commercial Broadway productions, national tours, concert touring, television, the recording industry, and film producing. He worked with Jujamcyn Theatres for two years in the Creative Operations department under Jack Viertel, and before that spent a year in international touring with Ariana Grande.