Jelani Alladin Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is set as a series regular in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast (working title) prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton and Fra Fee.

The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot.

Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad) as they set off with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly (Middleton), after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Alladin will play Jean-Michel. Charming. Cool. A talented artist who has a quick wit, a sharp intellect, and a fierce independent streak.

Alladin most recently co-starred in The Walking Dead: World Beyond for AMC while also appearing on Law & Order: SVU as well as FBI. He also starred on Broadway as Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, earning both Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance. He is currently filming the independent feature, Beneath the Fold and will next be seen co-starring in the Billy Porter directed musical, The Life, at Encores! City Center. Alladin is repped by Industry Entertainment, Buchwald, and Goodman, Genow, Schnekman, Smelkinson & Christopher.