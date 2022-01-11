Jax Media Promotes Brooke Posch To President

Brooke Posch has been upped at Jax Media.

The Search Party and Emily in Paris producer has named Posch as President of the company.

It comes after co-founder Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns were promoted to Presidents of Jax Media owner Imagine Entertainment, although the pair will continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO respectively.

Posch joined Jax Media in 2018 as President of Original Programming. During her three year tenure, she has been responsible for launching the company’s UK division with Molly Seymour, a non-scripted division and a movie division run by John Hodges.

Prior to joining Jax Media, she was co-head of Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and before that SVP, Programming at Comedy Central.

She has served as exec producer on series including Broad City, Difficult People and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Separately, the company has promoted Jake Fuller to President of Production.

Fuller joined Jax Media in 2014, where he co-exec produces Search Party and was SVP, Production, working on shows including Broad City and Emily in Paris.

“Over the past three years we have built an exceptional creative team at Jax Media, which has yielded a thriving UK office and movie division, along with being the go-to company for creatives and networks,” said Posch “I’m very excited to continue building and expanding what is already an incredible brand that makes some of the most unique and break out material. Having worked with Jake on many shows from both the network and production side, I am thrilled to have him as our Head of Production.”