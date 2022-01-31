Jason Schrift Named President Of Propagate’s Big Breakfast; Luke Kelly-Clyne & Kevin Healey Exit

Big Breakfast, the Propagate-owned production company behind series including truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, has set a new top table.

Jason Schrift, former co-exec producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been named President, while Luke Kelly-Clyne, who was formerly President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Healey are exiting the business.

Schrift was part of the launch team of Kimmel’s late-night ABC comedy and more recently was an exec producer on the Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer multi-camera comedy from Modern Family’s Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran that had received an ABC straight-to-series order but was subsequently passed on.

Schrift left Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018 and other credits include ESPN’s Homecoming with Rick Reilly, ABC’s The Alec Baldwin Show and HBO music doc series Shangri-La with Rick Rubin.

He previously had an overall deal for scripted and unscripted television with NBCUniversal.

“We are thrilled to bring Jason into the Propagate tent as President of Big Breakfast,” said Propagate Chairman and Co-CEO Ben Silverman and Co-CEO Howard T. Owens. “Jason is responsible for some of the funniest moments on television as an Executive Producer of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ and his comedic voice will further elevate the Big Breakfast brand.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join the very talented, and vastly growing, Propagate family. And as it turns out, I also happen to love breakfast,” said Schrift.

Luke Kelly-Clyne had been President of the company since November 2019, having previously been showrunner and exec producer for Netflix and Pop’s Hot Date. Kevin Healey had been Chief Creative Officer since September 2019, having previously been SVP, Alternative Comedy and Formats at Propagate. He recently joined Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat.

“Luke and Kevin are talented television executives who built the Big Breakfast brand into a comedy powerhouse. We wish them both best of luck in their next endeavor,” added Silverman and Owens.