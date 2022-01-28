Jason Momoa Joins ‘Fast And Furious 10’

In the first major casting for the next installment, Dominic Torreto looks to have a new counterpart to square up against. Sources tell Deadline, Jason Momoa has joined the cast of F10, the next installment in the Fast & Furious series starring Vin Diesel.

Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang are expected to return with Justin Lin on board to direct. Diesel and Lin are producing.

Plot details are unknown at this time. The Film is set to bow on May 19, 2023. The most recent pic F9 bowed this past summer, grossing more then $720 million at the global box-office, making it one of the biggest films of the year.

As for Momoa, one of the hardest working actors in the biz stayed that way in 2021 as he was seen in the box-office smash Dune as well as his hit Apple series See, which had its second season premiere in the fall.

