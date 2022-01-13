January 6th Committee Subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit And Twitter Over Records Related To Election Disinformation, Capitol Attack

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to four major tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and , for documents related to the spread of election disinformation on social media and the use of platforms by violent extremists.

Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said they were examining the “spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.”

“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions,” he said.

At least part of the committee’s inquiry was inspired by the recent testimony of Frances Haugen, a former executive who has since been a company whistleblower, testifying last year of how the company had fallen short of curbing disinformation. In a letter to Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Thompson cited Haugen’s testimony that Facebook disbanded a Civic Integrity team following the 2020 election and before January 6th.

“However, despite repeated and specific requests for documents related to these matters, the Select Committee still has not received these materials,” Thompson wrote in his letter.

In a letter to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Thompson wrote that they were seeking records from Alphabet, parent company of YouTube, on how it “developed, implemented, and reviewed its content moderation, algorithmic promotion, demonetization, and other policies that may have affected the January 6, 2021 events.” Thompson wrote that YouTube was a platform for “significant communications by its users that were relevant to the planning and execution of January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.” He specifically cited Steve Bannon, who live streamed his podcast in the days before and after the riot, as well as livestreams that appeared on the platform as it unfolded.

Representatives from the four companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The committee is seeking documents from Twitter related to warnings it received regarding the use of its platform to incite violence, Thompson wrote, as well as records related to its decisions on Donald Trump’s account, which was permanently suspended on January 8, 2021.

As for Reddit, Thompson noted that the platform was the host of “r/TheDonald.” Reddit shut in down in 2020, but it had migrated to the website TheDonald.win, where Thompson said it hosted online discussion and planning related to the Capitol attack. He wrote in a letter to Reddit CEO Steven Huffman that the company had refused to produce documents “to support its conclusory public statements that Reddit played no role in January 6th.”