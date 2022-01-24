You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Astrid And Lilly Save The World’ Star Jana Morrison Signs With APA

Jana Morrison
Jenna Berman

APA has signed Jana Morrison, the Canadian actress who stars in the new Syfy comedy series Astrid and Lilly Save the World, in a competitive situation.

The series created by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone premieres on USA and Syfy channels on January 26. Its 10-episode first season follows Astrid (Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin), two high school best friends who embark on a rather strange adventure when they accidentally open a portal to a quirky monster dimension, whereupon chaos quickly ensues.

Morrison has previously appeared in series including NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores, as well as the Hallmark movie Master of the Heart. The Winnipeg native, who studied at the Canadian College of Performing Arts, was awarded the Greater Victoria Regional Arts Awards’ Pro-Art Early Career Artist Award in 2020.

She continues to be represented by Danielle Bilodeau at CUE Management.

