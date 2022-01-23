You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Broadway Star James Snyder Fired Over Misconduct Allegations By Co-Star

'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Matthew Murphy

James Snyder, who has played the title character of Broadway’s recently retooled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child since the show returned from the pandemic shutdown, has been fired by producers following a complaint by co-star Diane Davis about Snyder’s conduct.

The exact nature of the conduct has not been specified. But producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions indicate that following Davis’ initial complaint on Nov. 19, 2021, the production commissioned an independent investigation by a third party. At the time, Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion.

Today, producers announced that with the conclusion of the investigation, Snyder will not return to the production, and his contract has been terminated.

Davis, who plays Harry’s wife, Ginny Potter, “has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” the producers said. “Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

James Snyder, ‘The Storyteller’ (2017) Everett Collection

Producers also issued the following statement:

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Snyder’s previous Broadway credits include Cry-Baby, If/Then, In Transit, and he has appeared on TV in The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Cold Case, as well as the 2017 film The Storyteller, among others

Davis’ stage credits include Golden Boy, and she has appeared on TV in Dr. Death, Person of Interest and Fringe.

