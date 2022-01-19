ITV Studios Strikes Content Package Deal With HBO Max LatAm For ‘The Bay,’ ‘Bump,’ ‘Romulus’

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios has struck a content package deal with HBO Max LatAm for the likes of The Bay, Bump and Romulus.

The partnership is a first for ITV Studios and WarnerMedia’s fledgling streamer in the region, and also includes Sky comedy/drama Brassic and Channel 5 factual title April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes.

It is similar in scope to WarnerMedia’s 100-hour content deal struck recently with BBC Studios, which was unveiled at Mipcom and featured big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit of Love and Time.

Leading the pack of the ITV Studios deal is all three seasons of ITV’s Joanne Froggatt-starring hit The Bay, which is produced by Tall Story Pictures.

Elsewhere, HBO Max LatAm becomes the latest to acquire Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro’s Stan original Bump, which has already sold to the BBC, The CW, Sky New Zealand and Canada’s CBC, while two seasons of Sky’s Romulus are also part of the deal.

Christina Covarrubias, ITV Studios’ Director of LatAm Sales, Global Distribution, called LatAm a “burgeoning and diverse market.”

“I’m excited that HBO Max has launched in the region and picking up this great slate of dramas and comedy from Italy, Australia and the UK demonstrates quality programming can travel anywhere,” she said.

HBO Max launched in LatAm around six months ago and is rolling out to multiple European territories later this year.